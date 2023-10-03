President Erdogan says Türkiye expects ‘concrete steps’ from friendly countries against terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye expects ‘concrete steps’ from friendly countries against terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, News.az reports.

"We want to see concrete steps from our friends along with condemnation. It should be known that statements soothing us and condemning terrorism will not be a balm for our wounds," he said at the opening ceremony of the Council of State's training center.

Reminding that Türkiye has “sacrificed” thousands of people to terrorism, Erdogan said: "We truly cannot comprehend the tolerant attitude shown to the bloodthirsty killers."

"We cannot explain to ourselves or to our nation the lack of any action against the terrorist leaders despite folders full of evidence," he said.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Interior Ministry building in the Turkish capital, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the links of the attackers to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az