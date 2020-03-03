President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 1.26 million to Land Reclamation and Water Management OJSC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has signed the Order about additional measures related to the improvement of the supply of irrigation water to the sowing areas and satisfaction of people’s demand for the drinking water in Shamkir region, APA reports.

According to the order, AZN 1.26 million have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Land Reclamation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company from the funds designated for drilling of sub-artesian wells in order to improve water supply in Azerbaijan’s regions as envisaged in the “Distribution of funds intended for state fixed capital investment (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2020” for the purpose of designing and drilling of 18 units of sub-artesian wells for improvement of supply of irrigation water to the sowing areas and homestead lands used for sowing and satisfaction of demand of population for the drinking water in 15 residential settlements with the population of 75,563 people of Shamkir region.

The Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijani Republic should provide financing in the amount indicated in the Order, and the Cabinet of Ministers should solve the issues arising from this Order.

News.Az

News.Az