President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with ICESCO Director General

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with Director General of the ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, News.Az reports.

They stressed the importance of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which is underway in Azerbaijan attended by a large number of guests from various countries, and noted that the country has become a place where prestigious international events are excellently organized.

The head of state hailed the participation of the Director General of the ICESCO in the 74th International Astronautical Congress.

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik congratulated the head of state on the selection of Azerbaijan`s city of Shusha as the “Cultural Capital of the Islamic World” of the ICESCO for 2024 on the unanimous decision of the participants of the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, last week.

Expressing his gratitude for the adoption of this decision, the President of Azerbaijan described it as an important example of brotherhood and partnership, adding that it aroused a special sense of pride in the entire Azerbaijani people.

Noting ongoing great restoration and reconstruction works in Shusha, the head of state hailed the fact that, along with other facilities, mosques have already been restored here and this process is continuing. President Ilham Aliyev said that such large-scale works are being carried out in other liberated territories too.

During the conversation, the sides expressed confidence that the long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO will continue.

