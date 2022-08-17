President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the memorial evening for world-famous singer Muslum Magomayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 17 August, a memorial evening to mark the 80th anniversary of the birth of world-famous opera and pop singer, composer, the People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, Muslum Magomayev, was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the Baku Green Theater Concert Complex, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the event.

Video footages of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s remarks about Muslum Magomayev were shown on the screen.

Then the “Odlar Yurdu Azerbaijan” song by Muslum Magomayev was played.

Then People’s Artists of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azer Zeynalov, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Emin Aghalarov, Samir Jafarov, Honored Artist Azer Rza, People's Artist of the Republic of Bashkortostan Askar Abdrazakov, People's Artists of Georgia Nani Bregvadze, Vakhtang Kikabidze, Italian tenor and world-famous singer Alessandro Safina, the soloist of the Nuremberg Opera Theater, laureate of the first international competition of vocalists named after Muslum Magomayev, Javid Samadov, Honored Artist of Russia Yana Melikayeva and others performed the works of Azerbaijani and foreign composers. Also, compositions from Muslum Magomayev's repertoire were played and videos of the renowned singer shown.

After the concert, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Muslum Magomayev’s wife, People's Artist of the USSR and prominent opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya came onto the stage to meet with the performers.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the audience.

x x x

It is worth noting that Muslum Magomayev was born in Baku on 17 August 1942. He first appeared on stage at the age of 14. In the 1960s and 1970s, Muslum Magomayev earned acclaim all over the world. At that time, he was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and had completed an internship at the world-famous La Scala Theater in Italy. At the age of 31, he was awarded the title of the People's Artist of the USSR. There were about 600 compositions in his repertoire. Muslum Magomayev is also the author of beautiful songs. The remarkable and universally memorized “Azerbaijan” song composed to the words of national poet Nabi Khazri is one of the most beautiful works dedicated to our country. Muslum Magomayev's contributions to the development of national musical culture have always been highly appreciated. He has received the highest awards of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan – the orders of “Shohrat” and “Istiglal”.

A statue of unforgettable singer Muslum Magomayev was unveiled in the Baku Seaside National Park on 17 August.

News.az

News.Az