Beloved 'Aladdin' singer Peabo Bryson passes away

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The music world has lost one of its most legendary and romantic voices. Peabo Bryson, the two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B icon celebrated globally for anchoring some of Disney’s most magical animated love songs, has died at 75.

According to an official statement released by his family, Bryson died on Tuesday evening following a severe stroke in late May. "While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit," his family shared. "His legacy and music will live on for generations to come," News.Az reports, citing NPR.

Bryson carved out an permanent place in pop culture history during the early 1990s as Disney’s premier duet partner. He teamed up with Celine Dion for the Oscar-winning title track of Beauty and the Beast in 1991, capturing a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Group or Duo. He followed that monumental success in 1992 by harmonizing with Regina Belle on Aladdin's "A Whole New World," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him his second Grammy.

But long before he became a Disney staple, the South Carolina native had already established himself as one of R&B’s most elite and smooth balladeers. After launching his career in the 1970s and signing with Atlanta's Bang Records, Bryson spent five decades delivering classic hits like "Feel the Fire," "I'm So Into You," and his chart-topping R&B anthem "Can You Stop the Rain."

Photo: Getty Images

His uncanny ability to blend his soulful vocals with powerful female leads made him music's most sought-after collaborator. Beyond Dion and Belle, Bryson recorded the timeless 1983 wedding classic "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack, and collaborated extensively with Natalie Cole.

Bryson’s artistic talents extended well beyond the recording booth; he frequently starred in major theatrical stage productions, including The Wiz, Raisin, and Porgy and Bess. Proving his creative longevity, he teamed up with legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis in 2018 to release Stand for Love, his 21st studio album.

The singer had previously survived a major heart attack in 2019, making a full recovery and returning to the stage, including performing on specialized cruise lines as recently as last year. Details regarding his memorial services and a public celebration of his life will be announced by the family at a later date.

News.Az