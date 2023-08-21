President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched men's 100 metres final at World Athletics Championships in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The men's 100 metres final at the World Athletics Championships has been held at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the final together with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov and member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović also watched the competition.

The World Athletics Championships is being held in Budapest for the first time. The World Athletics Championships started on August 19. More than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries compete in 49 types of athletics in the tournament, which will last until August 27. Azerbaijan`s hopes are pinned on two athletes.

