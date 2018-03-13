President Ilham Aliyev approves funding for purchase of apartments for Karabakh war disabled, families of martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to improve the social and living conditions of the families of martyrs and those who became disabled in protecting the country’s territorial integrity, independence and constitutional system.

For the purpose of purchasing apartments for people disabled in the Karabakh war and for martyrs’ families, AZN 10 million has been allocated from the 2018 state budget to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The Ministry of Finance is due to provide funding in the amount specified in the order.

News.Az

