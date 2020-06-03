President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Aghjabadi district for visit (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewerage systems in the city of Aghjabadi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the “ASAN xidmət” center in Aghjabadi.

Assistant to the President - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the center.

The head of the state launched the center.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch grain harvest in farmer Nizami Huseynov`s planting area in the Hindarkh settlement of Aghjabadi district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Aghjabadi district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Aghjabadi.

