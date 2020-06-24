President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Ganja city for visit (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Ganja for a visit.

The head of state and first lady laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Ganja.

During the visit, President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of artificial marble and granite production plant of NB Procurement and Trade LLC in the city of Ganja.

The head of state and first lady were informed about the activity of the enterprise.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the plant.

Later, the head of state and first lady viewed the construction of residential complex built by the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) in the territory of the city of Ganja.

They were informed of the construction progress at the complex.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva also attended the inauguration of “Shah Abbas” and “Ughurlu Khan” caravanserai complex in Ganja after restoration.

The head of state and first lady were informed of the conditions created at the complex.

As part of their visits to Ganja, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new educational block of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction of a new building of Ganja State Drama Theatre.

The head of state and first lady were informed of the construction work carried out in the building.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony to launch the newly renovated bridge over the Ganjachay River at M.A.Abbaszade Street in the city of Ganja.

News.Az