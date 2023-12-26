President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Saint Petersburg for working visit
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Saint Petersburg for a working visit to attend an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports.
At Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-1 Airport, the head of state was welcomed by St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and other officials.