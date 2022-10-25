President Ilham Aliyev: As fraternal country, Azerbaijan rejoices in achievements of Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Kazakhstan has made significant strides in all areas confidently moving forward on the path of dynamic development and occupies a worthy place in the international arena. The large-scale reforms and construction work carried out in the country under your resolute leadership contribute to the overall development and growth of your brotherly country. As a fraternal country, Azerbaijan rejoices in your country’s achievements,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan – the Republic Day.

“The current high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan clearly manifests the will of our countries closely bound together by common historical, cultural and spiritual values. Your visit to Azerbaijan this August has opened new opportunities for elevating our bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level, and further developing our relations in political, economic, energy, cultural and other spheres. At the same time, I recall with pleasure my recent meeting with you in Astana, and believe that the broad exchange of views and discussions we had on the prospects for our cooperation will give a new impetus to the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan,” the head of state said in his message.

“I am convinced that by taking advantage of the existing opportunities we will continue making joint efforts to continue and expand the multifaceted relations between our countries which are of the nature of strategic partnership, and our mutually beneficial cooperation both on bilateral basis and within the international organizations, including within the Organization of Turkic States,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

News.Az