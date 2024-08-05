President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new highway built on the site of "Javanshir" bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of a new urban highway constructed on the site of the "Javanshir" bridge in the Khatai district of the capital.

Director of the Road Project and Scientific Research Institute of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Azer Nematli briefed the head of state on the completed work.The “Javanshir" bridge, which was located in the Uzeyir Hajibayli Street in the territory of Khatai district, lost its load-carrying capacity due to being exploited for many years and a new highway was constructed on the site of the bridge.The four-lane highway is 400 meters in length with new pedestrian paths installed to ensure comfortable and safe movement of both vehicles and pedestrians in the area. Moreover, additional landscaping works were carried out, a modern lighting system was installed, and green areas were laid out on the dividing lanes and roadsides.

News.Az