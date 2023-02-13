President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for largest thermal power plant in Azerbaijan's independence period

+ ↺ − 16 px

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan`s independence period, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The head of state addressed the event.

Other speakers at the event included Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso, CEO of Ansaldo Energia Giuseppe Marino and CEO of the Chinese Dongfang company Chen Huaijie.

A video about the thermal power plant, which will be built, was shown at the ceremony.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso laid the foundation stone for the plant.

They posed together for photographs.

