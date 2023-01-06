President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of “Baku SME house”

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of “Baku SME house”, News.Az reports.

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov informed the head of state of “Baku SME house”, which is located in Narimanov district of the capital.

The total area of “Baku SME house”, which is the 3rd in the country, is 11,262 square meters. "Baku SME house" can serve 5,000 entrepreneurs per day. The three-storey building has meeting, training and mediation rooms, as well as a conference hall.

More than 150 services will be provided to entrepreneurs by 29 government bodies and more than 100 services by 20 private entities in “Baku SME house”.

The SME houses are a single space where government and business services are provided to entrepreneurs in a centralized manner.





News.Az