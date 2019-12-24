President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the DOST center No2 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security (DOST) Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Khazar district, Baku.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created here.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state of the conditions created in the center.

President Ilham Aliyev met with a group of workers of the DOST center and “Gənc DOST” volunteers.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- The second building of the DOST center is being commissioned today. Congratulations on this wonderful occasion! The establishment of DOST centers is a wonderful and significant event. These centers have created a huge turnaround in the field of social security, have become an excellent tool for innovation and provision of modern services. I am glad that the creation of DOST centers is already large proportions. This is the second center to be opened this year. Next year, there are plans to open several centers in Baku and in the districts. Thus, the coverage area of DOST centers will expand next year, as more than half of the population will be able to use their services.

The establishment of DOST centers shows the essence of our social policy. Our policy is centered on the people of Azerbaijan. Social security, well-being and comfort of Azerbaijani citizens are a priority for us. It is no coincidence that a lot of work has been done in this area in recent years. Both DOST and “ASAN xidmət” centers are our intellectual product. Today, “ASAN xidmət” exports its intellectual products; these projects are already being implemented in several countries. I do hope that the activities of the DOST will also cause interest in other countries in the future and we will receive requests related to the exchange of experience.

Another important issue is that more than 130 services are provided in one building. I am sure that all citizens applying here will be pleased with these services. Since the opening of the first center, over 60,000 requests have been received at the DOST center in six months, and the approval ratings are very high. This indicates that the whole process is organized very correctly and these centers operate on innovative foundations. On the other hand, workers and volunteers working in the first DOST center serve people well. This also makes me very happy because we are introducing new rules of conduct in the field of public services and see cultural and precise services. I am sure that all those contacting the DOST center are satisfied.

I am glad that the vast majority of those working here are young people. This testifies to the dedication of Azerbaijani youth, their attachment to their work and their responsible attitude. At the same time, this is a wonderful preparatory period for young people because you are young, you are just entering an independent life and it’s great that your work starts here. I am sure that the experience gained here will be useful in the future.

DOST centers bring great benefits in terms of training and further development of our country. Speaking in economic terms, we see here a multiplier effect. Today, both in the field of public services and in the field of social security, there are transparency and precision. Very serious reforms are under way. I appreciate these reforms – modern services, as well as rules of conduct, forms of cultured services, training and accumulation of experience. All these factors are very important for every young person working here. I am sure that you will build your future and rise to a higher level already as professionals with a modern thinking.

The opening of such a wonderful center in the Khazar district at the end of the year is a significant event. A lot of work has been done in the field of social security of late. This year, the state implemented the largest social package covering 4.2 million people. This is an unmatched social initiative, as salaries, pensions and benefits have been increased, issues related to problem loans have been resolved. We are doing all this to improve the well-being of our citizens. As our economic opportunities grew, we began to carry out this work and it gain even larger proportions in the future.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population is also very active in carrying out reforms and putting forward new initiatives. So I believe that this large area will continue to show itself as the most important actor because the people of Azerbaijan are at the center of our social policy. Today we also plan to open a new building for families of martyrs and those handicapped in the war. This year, more than 800 families are moving to new homes and apartments. Next year, this figure will double. So our economic development allows us the opportunity to channel more funds into the social sphere. Currently, 7,500 martyr families have been provided with free houses and apartments by the state, and this process will be continued.

I congratulate you on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and wish you a New Year. I wish you continued success in the new year. Thank you!

