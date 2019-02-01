President Ilham Aliyev attends republican conference dedicated to Azerbaijani Youth Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a republican conference dedicated to the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

The event then featured the screening of a film highlighting the youth policy.

An award ceremony then was held.

The conference concluded with the performance of national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az