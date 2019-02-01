Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends republican conference dedicated to Azerbaijani Youth Day

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev attends republican conference dedicated to Azerbaijani Youth Day

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a republican conference dedicated to the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

The event then featured the screening of a film highlighting the youth policy.

An award ceremony then was held.

The conference concluded with the performance of national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      