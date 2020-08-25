President Ilham Aliyev awards "Dostlug" Order to Anatoly Torkunov
- 25 Aug 2020 13:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 151491
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-awards-dostlug-order-to-anatoly-torkunov Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding "Dostlug" Order to Anatoly Vasilyevich Torkunov.
Under the order, Torkunov was awarded for his special services rendered to the strengthening of cooperation and mutual relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in the field of education.