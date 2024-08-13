President Ilham Aliyev awards Paris Olympics medalists and coaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On determining awards for athletes of the Republic of Azerbaijan and their coaches for High Results at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris," News.az reports.

According to the decree, the following awards have been set for Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches based on their performance at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games:• 400,000 manat ($235,294) for each athlete who won first place, and 200,000 manat ($117,647) for their coach.• 200,000 manat ($117,647) for each athlete who won second place, and 100,000 manat ($58,823) for their coach.• 100,000 manat ($58,823) for each athlete who won third place, and 50,000 manat ($29,411) for their coach.The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been tasked with addressing the issues arising from the decree.

News.Az