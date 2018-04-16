President Ilham Aliyev awards Ramiz Mehdiyev “Shohrat” Order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ramiz Mehdiyev thanked the head of state for the award and recognition of his activity.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev on the occasion of his anniversary and awarded him "Shohrat" Order for his fruitful activity in the strengthening of statehood and his huge contribution to the development of science in the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to APA.

The head of the administration underlined the exceptional services of President Ilham Aliyev in strengthening the modern Azerbaijani statehood, the foundation of which was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev, and noted that under the leadership of the head of state great strides were made in all spheres in Azerbaijan. He once again thanked the head of state.

News.Az

News.Az