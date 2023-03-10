President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan contributes to building cultural bridge between East and West

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan had contributed to building a cultural bridge between East and West and the country regularly hosts important international events with the Intercultural Dialogue Forum to be held jointly with the United Nations next year, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan is a multicultural country, adding representatives of different cultures and confessions had peacefully co-existed in the country from long ago. “Thus, Azerbaijan plays an important role in bringing different civilizations together.”

The Azerbaijani President described participation of renowned political and public figures, other representatives from many countries in the 10th Global Baku Forum as an indicator of the event’s prestige.

News.Az