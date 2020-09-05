President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Brazilian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro.

“I sincerely congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federative Republic of Brazil – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil will further evolve and expand in the spirit of friendship and cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.”

“On this festive day, I wish you strong health, success in your work, and wish peace and prosperity to your country,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az