President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Israeli counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on his country's national holiday, APA reports.

"On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Israel’s national holiday – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Israel will serve the interests of the two peoples.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Israel peace and prosperity,” said the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az

