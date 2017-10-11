President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Spain's King Felipe VI on the national holiday of his country.

"Your Excellency, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain. On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health and happiness, and for the friendly people of Spain peace and prosperity,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter, APA reported.

News.Az

News.Az