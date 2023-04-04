President Ilham Aliyev describes fact that second Turkish-made Togg is in Azerbaijan as manifestation of friendship and brotherhood

President Ilham Aliyev has described the fact that the second Turkish-made Togg is in Azerbaijan as a manifestation of friendship and brotherhood as he received Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mustafa Varank, News.Az reports.

The head of state said that the brotherly country has manufactured high-tech products in the fields of defense industry and civil industry in recent years. The Azerbaijani leader stressed that it was possible thanks to the intelligence, talent and labor of the Turkish people under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and described the launch of Togg production as a good example in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Turkish President and the friendly and brotherly people of Türkiye on the occasion of all these successes.

News.Az