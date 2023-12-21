President Ilham Aliyev examines construction progress of first residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in Shusha

President Ilham Aliyev examines construction progress of first residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in Shusha

President Ilham Aliyev examines construction progress of first residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev examined the progress of construction works carried out in the first new residential complex comprising 23 buildings in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state of the construction progress.

The residential complex, covering an area of nearly 8 hectares, encompasses 23 buildings. Construction started on eight buildings on July 1, followed by 15 additional buildings on September 1, 2022. The complex is slated for prompt commissioning.

The head of state toured the completed apartments in the residential complex.

The complex will feature a total of 450 apartments comprised of 28 one-room, 195 two-room, 190 three-room, 30 four-room and 7 five-room ones.

The relocation of former IDPs to the 3 and 5-storey buildings is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

News.Az