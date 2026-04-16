Charges dropped against Singapore businessman in fraud case

This decision prompted Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo to drop the fraud charges against Yong before plea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prosecutor Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe informed the court that the charges were being withdrawn on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

It was the State’s case that Yong was intercepted by police at the Norton tollgate while travelling in a black Lexus SUV together with three other individuals.

Following his arrest, police alleged that they searched his residence in Borrowdale, Harare, where they reportedly recovered about 10 grammes of suspected gold nuggets.

Police later stated that they were investigating whether he possessed the necessary permits to hold the gold.

Authorities had initially alleged that Yong was facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and illegal possession of gold, linked to an investigation into an alleged investment deal in which another foreign investor was reportedly defrauded of approximately US$1,5 million.

He was later granted US$1 500 bail by a Harare magistrate on March 16. The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe, said the investigations had revealed Yong and his accomplice’s innocence, which led to the charges being dropped.

Yong was being represented by lawyers Allen Masiya and Everson Chatambudza.