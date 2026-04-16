NATO’s new partner push: Australia joins talks

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NATO has held its first dedicated staff-level meeting with Australia’s Department of Defence, marking a new step in efforts to deepen industrial cooperation, strengthen capabilities, and expand collaboration between the alliance and one of its closest partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The discussions, held on Thursday (16 April 2026), focused on opportunities to enhance defence industrial coordination, improve interoperability, and support both sides’ defence production systems in response to evolving global security challenges, News.Az reports, citing NATO.

NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Defence Industry, Innovation and Armaments, Tarja Jaakkola, said closer cooperation with Australia would help strengthen defence supply chains and improve readiness.

“Deepening our defence industrial coordination with Australia, one of NATO’s closest partners, increases our interoperability, supports our defence industrial base, and ability to face the current security environment,” she said.

The meeting covered a wide range of strategic areas, including supply chain security, stockpiling, space-related cooperation, and potential joint development and production of defence technologies.

Officials also discussed ways to improve standardisation between NATO members and Australia, a key factor in enabling smoother collaboration on multinational defence projects.

The talks build on a partnership agreement signed last year between NATO’s Support and Procurement Organisation (NSPO) and Australia, which allows Canberra to participate in a broader range of NATO acquisition and procurement programmes.

That framework has opened the door for deeper industrial engagement, including shared procurement initiatives and potential co-development of defence capabilities.

While Australia is not a NATO member, it has increasingly expanded its cooperation with the alliance in recent years, particularly in areas such as cyber defence, logistics, and interoperability with Western military systems.

The latest meeting signals a further institutionalisation of that relationship at a time when global security dynamics and defence supply chains are under growing strain.

As NATO continues to strengthen partnerships beyond Europe, cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies like Australia is becoming an increasingly important part of its long-term strategic planning.

News.Az