NATO says US weapons still heading to Ukraine

Speaking after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on 15 April, Rutte stressed that there is broad agreement on both sides of the Atlantic to maintain support for Ukraine while also rebuilding Western weapons stockpiles, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

He said military assistance is expected to continue under a “both-and” approach, ensuring that Ukraine remains supplied while defence production and reserves in the US and Europe are replenished.

“The flow continues, and there is a broad understanding on both sides of the ocean that we have to do ‘and/and’,” Rutte said. “We have to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to stay in the fight, while also refilling stockpiles.”

Rutte’s remarks come amid concerns that the war in the Middle East could strain global defence supply chains and reduce the availability of key weapons systems, including air defence interceptors.

Ukrainian officials have warned that shortages of Patriot missile interceptors are already becoming a serious challenge, as demand rises across multiple conflict zones.

Despite these pressures, Rutte expressed confidence that Ukraine’s allies would continue to secure funding for US weapons purchases through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) programme.

The initiative allows NATO partners to jointly finance American-made military equipment for Ukraine, ensuring continued deliveries even as US stockpiles face competing demands.

Rutte emphasised that rebuilding defence industrial capacity is now a shared priority for both Europe and the United States, as allies attempt to balance long-term readiness with immediate battlefield support for Ukraine.

The remarks highlight growing concerns within NATO about sustaining military aid levels while managing global security tensions that are increasingly interconnected.