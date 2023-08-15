President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Head of Russia's Dagestan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov in connection with the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, which caused numerous casualties, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala.

I share your grief over the heavy losses, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Dagestan. I wish the injured a recovery."

News.Az