President Ilham Aliyev gifts Karabakh horse named “Dostlug” to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
- 17 Jul 2025 15:49
- 17 Jul 2025 15:51
- 1028812
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-gifts-karabakh-horse-named-dostlug-to-gurbanguly-berdimuhamedov Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha.
A presentation of Karabakh horses took place at the site, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
President Ilham Aliyev presented a Karabakh horse named “Dostlug” (meaning “Friendship”) as a gift to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
Photo: AZERTAC
Photo: AZERTAC
Photo: AZERTAC
Photo: AZERTAC