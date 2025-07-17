Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev gifts Karabakh horse named “Dostlug” to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Photo: AZERTAC

On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha.

A presentation of Karabakh horses took place at the site, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev presented a Karabakh horse named “Dostlug” (meaning “Friendship”) as a gift to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

