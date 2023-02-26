President Ilham Aliyev hails cooperation between Azerbaijan and Islamic Development Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank enjoy the very successful and fruitful cooperation, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, News.Az reports.

Hailing the Islamic Development Bank`s cooperation with Azerbaijan, the head of state expressed gratitude for the bank's support of the projects being implemented by the country.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the need for determining the future format of cooperation both in terms of development processes at the regional level and the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”.

