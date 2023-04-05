President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations are based on very good future
- 05 Apr 2023 04:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183401
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-i-am-sure-azerbaijan-tajikistan-relations-are-based-on-very-good-future Copied
“As you noted, relations between our countries are based good history, and I am sure, very good future,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held a one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports.
“We cooperate in many areas both on an international arena, within international institutions, and of course, in a bilateral format. There are very good prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, industry and transport,” the head of state noted.