President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations are based on very good future

“As you noted, relations between our countries are based good history, and I am sure, very good future,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held a one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports. 

“We cooperate in many areas both on an international arena, within international institutions, and of course, in a bilateral format. There are very good prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, industry and transport,” the head of state noted.


