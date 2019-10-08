President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park-2 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district, Baku.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev and representative of Pasha Holding, project manager Kamil Aliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created in the complex, AzerTag reports.

The complex features 13 ten-storey residential buildings, a school, kindergarten, polyclinics, gyms, chess center, market and catering facilities. There is also a recreation park, entertainment places for children, and 3 playgrounds.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the 780-seat school which is supplied with all necessary equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then familiarized themselves with the 220-seat kindergarten.

The head of state and first lady then viewed the model of the complexes built for the internally displaced people.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed conditions created in the apartments of Gobu Park-2 residential complex.

All 1300 apartments are supplied with the necessary equipment.

The head of state and his spouse then viewed the IDP, Khojaly martyr family Farida Jabbarova’s apartment, met with her family members and posed for photographs together with them.

News.Az

News.Az