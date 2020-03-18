President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation.

The head of the state left Pirshaghi station for Goradil station by train.

By opening the newly renovated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit passenger station, the Absheron circular railway is fully launched. Baku passenger-Keshla-Koroglu-Bakikhanov-Sabunchu railway line was inaugurated last May, while Sabunchu-Zabrat 1-Zabrat 2-Mammadli-Pirshaghi railway line was launched last November.

President Ilham Aliyev then arrived at Goradil station.

The head of state was informed of the work carried out here.

President Ilham Aliyev then left Goradil station for Novkhani station.

The head of state arrived at Novkhani station.

All necessary conditions were created for passengers at the station. Extensive landscaping work was carried out, green areas were laid out, the lighting system was installed here.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation.

The head of the state met with railwaymen here.

News.Az

News.Az