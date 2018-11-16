President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates construction chemicals plant in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a construction chemicals plant in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, AZERTAC reports.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park as well as its entities.

Director General of the plant Adam Yayla informed President Ilham Aliyev of the facility.

Products to be manufactured at the plant will be exported to Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and Iran. The facility will create 60 permanent jobs.

News.Az

News.Az