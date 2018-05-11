Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Dinamo hotel in Baku

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening ceremony of Dinamo hotel in Baku.

The head of state and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hotel.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the hotel.

The president then met with the hotel staff and posed for photographs together with them.  

