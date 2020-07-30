President Ilham Aliyev instructs to name one of streets in Gabala after late general Polad Hashimov

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Amirvan-Vandam highway in Gabala district.

The head of state was told that the 28km-long highway connects five residential areas with a total population of 13,000 people.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the construction of a new bridge over the Bum River and the restoration of a two-kilometer highway to the Bum settlement.

The head of state highlighted the heroism of general Polad Hashimov, who was born in Vandam village, and gave instructions to name one of the streets in Gabala after the late general in order to immortalize him.

News.Az