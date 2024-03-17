Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev invites Jens Stoltenberg to Azerbaijan to attend COP29 in November

  • Politics
“Azerbaijan was unanimously selected as the host country for COP29. This is a sign of recognition of our efforts in the green transition,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, News.Az reports. 

“Having rich natural resources and fossil fuels, we invest largely together with our partners in renewable sources. I invited Mr. Secretary General to visit us this November in any capacity and to be part of our important conference,” the head of state underlined.


News.Az 

