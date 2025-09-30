Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Italy has consistently supported Azerbaijan's EU relations

President Ilham Aliyev: Italy has consistently supported Azerbaijan's EU relations
“Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union, and we feel this support today as well,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Noting that positive steps have recently been taken in EU-Azerbaijan relations, which naturally pleases Azerbaijan, the head of state emphasized: “In short, our strategic partnership is evident both in official documents and in practical actions and real life.”


