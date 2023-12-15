President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh University will rejuvenate historical educational environment in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The alignment of Azerbaijan's education system with progressive international standards is instrumental in cultivating a competitive human capital. The government provides comprehensive support for our talented youth, facilitating their pursuit of studies in prestigious higher education institutions abroad,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to the participants of the 16th congress of Azerbaijani teachers, News.Az reports.

“Following our brilliant victory in the Patriotic War, schools built to the most modern standards are now in operation in the liberated territories. The future worthy citizens are studying in these schools. The newly established Karabakh University will undoubtedly rejuvenate the historical educational environment in the region in the near future,” ntoed the head of state.

News.Az