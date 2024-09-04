President Ilham Aliyev lands in Italy for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 4, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Rome for a working visit, at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

A guard of honor was lined up at the Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino airport in Rome in honor of the head of state.President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Italian officials.

News.Az