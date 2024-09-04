Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev lands in Italy for official visit

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev lands in Italy for official visit

On September 4, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Rome for a working visit, at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

A guard of honor was lined up at the Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino airport in Rome in honor of the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Italian officials.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev lands in Italy for official visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev lands in Italy for official visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev lands in Italy for official visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev lands in Italy for official visit

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      