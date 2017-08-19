President Ilham Aliyev launches Chichakli Hydroelectric Power Station after major overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of the newly renovated 3 MW Chichakli Hydroelectric Power Station in Ashaghi Zurnabad settlement in the country’s Goygol district.

President of Azerenerji OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev informed the head of state about the power station, APA reports.



Three hydroturbines and three hydrogenerators each having a capacity of 1 MW were installed at the station.



As part of the reconstruction works, 35/6/0,4 kV substations were constructed and electricity transmission lines were laid at the station.



The capacity of the station's water basin is 153,000 cubic metres. The height of the dam is 10 metres, while its length is 134 metres, its upper part is 5 metres in width, while the width of bottom is 60 metres. The cross-section of the station's derivation canal is 5 square metres, while its length is 3800 metres.



Chichakli Hydroelectric Power Station with a production capacity of 20 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, will meet 15 per cent of electricity needs of Goygol district and 75 per cent of needs of the city of Goygol.



A state-of-the-art lightning system was installed, landscaping work was done and green areas were created here. Twenty new jobs will be created here.



The head of state launched the power station.

News.Az

News.Az