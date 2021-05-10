President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on 98th anniversary of national leader
A post on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official Facebook account.
In a post, President Ilham Aliyev quoted national leader Heydar Aliyev as saying: "Without Shusha there is no Karabakh, and without Karabakh there is no Azerbaijan”.