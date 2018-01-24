President Ilham Aliyev meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Davos, Trend reports.

At the meeting, they recalled with satisfaction the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu to Azerbaijan, and emphasized that the results of the visit gave new impetus to the development of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

During the conversation, the sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on future cooperation.

News.Az

