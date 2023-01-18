President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chief Executive Officer of Signify in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) Eric Rondolat in Davos, News.Az reports.

Eric Rondolat informed the head of state about the progress and prospects of the projects implemented in Azerbaijan, including in the territories liberated from occupation – the cities of Shusha and Aghdam.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the activity of Signify in Azerbaijan, and specially noted that the lighting systems of more than 11 cities, including Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, have already been implemented through smart projects and smart solutions. The head of state described this as one of Azerbaijan`s serious steps towards supporting green energy policy in recent years. It was noted that electricity consumption will be seriously saved as a result of these new technologies.

The Chief Executive Officer of Signify pointed out that all these cities will be managed from a single center through an intelligent system, with the servers installed in Azerbaijan. He said that this will create an opportunity for Azerbaijan to save additional energy.

Eric Rondolat also informed President Ilham Aliyev of the facade lighting that will be implemented in Baku, the lighting of the TV tower in Shusha, and the projects that will be implemented in the agricultural sector. He underlined that the implementation of projects in the agricultural sector has already started. “This will lead to more than a two-fold increase in productivity in greenhouses. Energy consumption will be significantly saved, which is of particular importance in terms of supporting business.”

Then, the head of state stressed the importance of these projects, and emphasized that it is appropriate to continue the cooperation between Signify and the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan.

