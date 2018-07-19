President Ilham Aliyev met with Total Chairman and CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total Patrick Pouyanne in Paris, APA reports.

The sides exchanged views on issues related to the exploitation and development of "Absheron" gas condensate field.

Opportunities for Total`s participation in the exploitation of "Umid-Babak" natural gas fields in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea were discussed during the meeting.

