President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to Croatian counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Zoran Milanović, President of the Republic of Croatia.

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and destruction as a result of a strong earthquake that hit your country.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died, and the whole people of Croatia, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery," the head of state said.

