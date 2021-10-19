President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences on Oct. 19 to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan due to the death of Chairman of the Board of Baykar Makina company Ozdemir Bayraktar.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ozdemir Bayraktar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baykar company,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“I share your grief at these difficult times, wish you and all members of your family patience, and extend my deepest condolences. May Allah rest his soul in peace!” the head of state added.

News.Az

News.Az