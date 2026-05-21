Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan builds strong legacy at both COP29 and WUF13

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Azerbaijan has managed to create a solid legacy at both COP29 and WUF13, Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, told journalists during the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Rafiyev underlined that Baku will continue efforts to preserve this legacy, News.Az reports, citing Report.

He also touched upon the challenges faced in the liberated territories: "To start reconstruction after conflicts and natural disasters, peace and financial resources must be available. In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, one of the main challenges is the mine problem, which requires significant funding and expertise. This is not only the responsibility of the country carrying out reconstruction – it is a humanitarian issue. The international community must jointly assist in mine clearance to ensure people do not face these dangers."

News.Az