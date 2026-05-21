Poland summons Israeli diplomat over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

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Poland has summoned Israel’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw to demand an apology over the treatment of Gaza flotilla activists, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Sikorski said the Israeli diplomat would be summoned immediately to convey Poland’s outrage and to demand an apology for what he described as the “extremely inappropriate conduct” of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir toward detained activists.

Speaking on social media platform X, Sikorski said Poland condemns the treatment of activists by Israeli authorities and called for the immediate release of Polish nationals, urging that they be treated “in accordance with international standards.”

He added that while Poland had previously advised citizens against travelling to Israel and Palestine, this does not mean it accepts violations of their rights and dignity, stressing that the safety of Polish citizens remains the government’s highest priority.

The comments follow a video posted by Ben-Gvir showing himself taunting pro-Palestinian activists who were reportedly zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters. The footage sparked widespread criticism domestically and internationally.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said earlier this week that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from Marmaris in Türkiye in an attempt to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, which has been in place since 2007.

News.Az